GOTS: Friesen wins first career race on Eldora dirt

(MRN) Stewart Friesen captured his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win when he took the checkered flag in Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway.

Friesen had to hold off Sheldon Creed in what turned out to be a two-lap shootout after a lengthy final caution period to take the win.

Friesen scored his first win in his 63rd series start. He did not pit in the race and inherited the lead from defending race winner Chase Briscoe, who came to pit road during the second stage break. Friesen went on to lead the final 57 laps.

“Thank you to all the race fans that kept pulling for us,” Friesen said in Victory Lane. “This was meant to be. We needed to get it done on the dirt. We missed it the last two years. What a special event.”

Friesen finished last at Pocono in the series’ last race and for only the second time in history became a driver to finish last in one race then win the next race. Ross Chastain also did it this season after he was disqualified in Iowa but came back to win at Gateway.

Friesen also locked up a playoff berth with the win. Ben Rhodes is 63 out of the final spot while Harrison Burton is 64 behind.

Creed, Grand Enfinger, Mike Marlar and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

“Every guy when he starts racing dreams to get to run a NASCAR race and to have my first one go this well is unbelievable,” Marlar said. “I would like to thank everyone, the Reaume Brothers, Smithbilt Homes. It was just an awesome race.”

Christian Eckes, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Dippel, Tyler Ankrum and Matt Crafton completed the first 10 finishers.

Briscoe won the first two stages

The race was plagued by numerous accidents and caution flags. The biggest incident of the night involved 14 trucks in stage two with the likes of Burton, Johnny Sauter, Austin Wayne Self and Austin Hill involved.

Briscoe, Crafton, Moffitt, Friesen and Strickler won the five qualifying races while Ankrum took the checkered flag in the last chance qualifying race.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular season ends on Saturday, August 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 150 54 Running 57 2 10 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet 150 42 Running 0 3 15 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 150 40 Running 0 4 23 33 Mike Marlar Toyota 150 36 Running 0 5 8 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 150 45 Running 0 6 17 51 Christian Eckes Toyota 150 31 Running 0 7 1 27 Chase Briscoe Ford 150 0 Running 93 8 7 02 Tyler Dippel # Chevrolet 150 31 Running 0 9 26 17 Tyler Ankrum # Toyota 150 28 Running 0 10 2 88 Matt Crafton Ford 150 41 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 15: Eldora

Rank Driver Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Grant Enfinger 622 0 0 0 4 4 2 Matt Crafton 570 -52 52 0 3 3 3 Stewart Friesen 567 -55 3 1 2 7 4 Brett Moffitt 564 -58 3 2 1 11 5 Ben Rhodes 507 -115 57 0 2 2 6 Harrison Burton # 506 -116 1 0 1 1 7 Todd Gilliland 473 -149 33 0 0 0 8 Sheldon Creed # 450 -172 23 0 2 2