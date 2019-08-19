19-year-old man’s shooting death under investigation

UPDATE: An 18-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment. Jail records indicate his name is Dorian Joseph Heiss, and as of this morning, he was in custody at the Roane County Jail.

Rockwood Police and the TBI are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Shortly after 12:15 am Tuesday, Rockwood Police reported finding 19-year-old George Fleagal II at a home in the 200 block of Ridge Road with a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. While details are sketchy at this time, authorities said Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for a man wanted for questioning in the shooting.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI’s assistance in the probe and that agency’s investigators are working alongside Rockwood detectives as the case moves forward.

Police Chief Bill Stinnett told BBB-TV that there four individuals present at the time of the incident, and that all four were being interviewed by investigators.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.