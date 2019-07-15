XFS: Custer keeps rolling, notching win #5

(MRN) Cole Custer captured his fifth win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.
Custer turned in another strong performance leading 88 of the 200 laps around the 1.5-mile track.
“It’s pretty unbelievable to just win once in the last two years and now to have five, it’s a testament to our guys,” Custer said. “I just can’t thank them enough.
“That was an unbelievable race. They gave me a great car. I wasn’t happy with it at the start of the race but they made great adjustments. It is awesome to get Ford in victory lane. It is unbelievable.”
He finished ahead of the other two members of the “Big 3” with Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick finishing second and third, respectively.
It was Custer’s seventh career win. His five wins this year lead the series.
Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five. Only the first five finishers were on the lead lap.
“Kind of a weird night,” Briscoe said. “It felt like tonight was the most track position-dependent night of the year so far. I felt overall it was a good night for us, I feel we should be running top five every weekend.”
Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley completed the first 10 finishers.
“I thought we were a 3rd or 4th place car tonight,” Allgaier said. “Unfortunately, we had some mistakes on pit road and then I sped getting onto pit road…we’ll keep plugging along, a good points night. It’s all you can do is keep going.”
Bell won the first two stages.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|5
|00
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|200
|52
|Running
|88
|2
|2
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|200
|55
|Running
|72
|3
|8
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|200
|46
|Running
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Michael Annett
|Chevrolet
|200
|40
|Running
|0
|5
|9
|98
|Chase Briscoe #
|Ford
|200
|33
|Running
|14
|6
|3
|9
|Noah Gragson #
|Chevrolet
|199
|43
|Running
|8
|7
|4
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|199
|44
|Running
|1
|8
|12
|8
|Ryan Truex
|Chevrolet
|199
|32
|Running
|0
|9
|13
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Chevrolet
|199
|28
|Running
|0
|10
|14
|11
|Justin Haley #
|Chevrolet
|199
|27
|Running
|4
2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings
After Race 17: Kentucky
|Rank
|Driver
|Starts
|G/L
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|17
|0
|764
|0
|0
|3
|3
|18
|2
|Christopher Bell
|17
|0
|697
|-67
|67
|4
|10
|30
|3
|Cole Custer
|17
|0
|689
|-75
|8
|5
|6
|31
|4
|Austin Cindric
|17
|0
|621
|-143
|68
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|17
|0
|617
|-147
|4
|0
|4
|4
|6
|Noah Gragson #
|17
|0
|569
|-195
|48
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Michael Annett
|17
|2
|540
|-224
|29
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Chase Briscoe #
|17
|2
|531
|-233
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|17
|-2
|530
|-234
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Justin Haley #
|17
|-2
|528
|-236
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|17
|1
|463
|-301
|65
|0
|1
|1
|12
|Brandon Jones
|17
|-1
|460
|-304
|3
|0
|0
|0