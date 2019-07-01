XFS: Custer dominant on way to 4th win of season

(MRN) Cole Custer dominated Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway to score his fourth win of the season.

Custer led 151 of 200 laps, along with winning Stage 1, on his way to the victory, 2.9 seconds ahead of Joey Logano. It was Custer’s sixth career win and third at a 1.5-mile track.

“I can’t do anything but thank everyone at Haas Automation and Stewart-Haas Racing because we’re going to take it to ’em in the summer time,” Custer said.

“At these low grip race tracks it is a little bit of everything and that is a testament to our whole team and everyone at the shop that set up the car. When you go to these low grip race tracks and can be good through a whole run it isn’t easy to do.”

Logano led 20 laps from the pole in his first series start of the season.

“We just weren’t quite good enough,” Logano said. “After practice I was able to look at Cole’s times and it was obviously the fastest car and you had to hope we made some good adjustments to keep up. We did and got closer but Cole did a great job running up against the wall like he did that was very impressive. He’s a good and up and coming talent and he proved that today to me at least.”

Christopher Bell finished third, but was disqualified when his No. 20 Toyota was found to be too low in post-race inspection.

Michael Annett, Brandon Jones, who rebounded from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 112, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.

TOP 10 Race Finishers

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 59 Running 151 2 1 12 Joey Logano(i) Ford 200 0 Running 20 3 16 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 39 Running 25 4 6 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 49 Running 0 5 7 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 42 Running 0 6 10 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0 7 14 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 200 34 Running 0 8 3 10 Ross Chastain(i) Chevrolet 200 0 Running 0 9 9 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 44 Running 0 10 8 18 Riley Herbst(i) Toyota 200 0 Running 0

SEASON-TO-DATE STANDINGS

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 11 13 2 693 0 3 18 2 Cole Custer 4 9 10 4 622 -71 6 26 3 Christopher Bell 4 8 9 3 599 -94 8 28 4 Austin Cindric 0 5 12 0 564 -129 1 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 7 8 0 541 -152 4 4 6 Chase Briscoe # 0 6 11 0 495 -198 0 0 7 Noah Gragson # 0 3 8 0 492 -201 1 1 8 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 2 10 0 489 -204 0 0 9 Michael Annett 1 4 11 1 478 -215 0 5 10 Justin Haley # 0 1 11 0 458 -235 1 1 11 Brandon Jones 0 3 8 0 431 -262 0 0 12 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 412 -281 1 1