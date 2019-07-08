XFS: Chastain wins at Daytona

(MRN) Ross Chastain won Friday night’s Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway to lead a 1-2 finish for Kaulig Racing.

Chastain finished ahead of his teammates Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger, but the No. 10 of Allmendinger failed post-race inspection and he was disqualified, dropping him from third to 38th in the finishing order.

It was the first NASCAR victory for the Kaulig team and second Xfinity Series victory for Chastain, who also has a Gander Outdoors Truck Series win this season.

“Oh my gosh, we did it!” Chastain said after climbing out of his car. “I sat here as a kid. I watched these races as a kid every Fourth of July, never could come in the spring because we were growing watermelons. These guys right here gave me a race car that, oh my gosh, could win a race at Daytona!

“I’ll never forget this night.”

Chastain led six times for 49 laps, including the final eight. He is the sixth driver to score a win in 2019.

Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Stephen Leicht rounded out the top five.

“I couldn’t sniff their bumper,” Bell said about trying to catch the Kaulig teammates.

Brandon Brown, Jeff Green, Gray Gaulding, Jeremy Clements and Matt Mills completed the first 10 finishers.

The race included a number of multi-car accidents that took out several front-runners including Cole Custer, who was swept up in a crash late in the race that necessitated a red flag for clean-up.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 16 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 100 0 Running 49 2 7 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 100 43 Running 4 3 8 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 100 43 Running 0 4 19 22 Austin Cindric Ford 100 35 Running 0 5 25 01 Stephen Leicht Chevrolet 100 32 Running 0 6 33 86 Brandon Brown # Chevrolet 100 33 Running 0 7 20 38 Jeff Green Chevrolet 100 30 Running 0 8 5 08 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 100 29 Running 0 9 37 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 100 28 Running 0 10 28 5 Matt Mills Toyota 100 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 16: Daytona

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 11 13 3 718 0 3 18 2 Christopher Bell 4 9 10 3 642 -76 8 28 3 Cole Custer 4 9 10 4 637 -81 6 26 4 Austin Cindric 0 6 13 0 599 -119 1 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 7 5 0 573 -145 4 4 6 Noah Gragson # 0 3 8 0 526 -192 1 1 7 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 2 10 0 504 -214 0 0 8 Justin Haley # 0 2 12 0 501 -217 1 1 9 Michael Annett 1 4 11 1 500 -218 1 6 10 Chase Briscoe # 0 6 11 0 498 -220 0 0 11 Brandon Jones 0 3 8 0 438 -280 0 0 12 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 435 -283 1 1