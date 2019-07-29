XFS: Briscoe passes Bell late, wins in Iowa

(MRN) Chase Briscoe got by Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

After going back to green on Lap 229 following the eighth and final caution, Briscoe was able to use fresher tires to eventually run down the dominate car of Bell for his first win of the season.

“Once we got that caution I was going to restart fourth and I knew I was going to be in good shape,” said Briscoe, who took tires on Lap 204. “Christopher was way better than I thought he was going to be on those tires. It was fun.”

The win was Briscoe’s second victory in 36 Xfinity Series races. He won last year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

During the race, Briscoe was penalized on pit road on Lap 158 when he ran over the air hose resulting in going to the tail end of the field.

Bell dominated the day up until Briscoe passed him, leading 234 of the 250 laps. Bell, who is now the all-time lap leader at Iowa, was looking to score his third straight win at the .875-mile track.

“To be able to hold him off as long as I did and not win the race stings,” said Bell, who last took tires on Lap 154. “This Rheem Supra was super, super fast.”

John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 250 57 Running 7 2 1 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 250 55 Running 234 3 14 23 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 250 42 Running 6 4 13 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 250 33 Running 0 5 11 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 250 45 Running 0 6 5 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 250 38 Running 0 7 7 28 Shane Lee Toyota 250 30 Running 0 8 15 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 250 39 Running 0 9 12 8 Zane Smith Chevrolet 250 30 Running 2 10 9 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 250 33 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 19: Iowa

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 14 16 3 857 0 3 18 2 Christopher Bell 5 12 13 4 811 -46 13 38 3 Cole Custer 5 11 12 5 760 -97 6 31 4 Justin Allgaier 0 8 11 0 704 -153 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 0 6 13 1 650 -207 1 1 6 Noah Gragson # 0 4 11 0 629 -228 1 1 7 Chase Briscoe # 1 8 14 0 625 -232 0 5 8 Michael Annett 1 5 13 1 600 -257 1 6 9 Justin Haley # 0 2 14 0 594 -263 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek 0 3 11 0 573 -284 0 0 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 8 0 527 -330 1 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 3 9 0 509 -348 1 1

