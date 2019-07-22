Home / Local Sports / XFS: Bell dominates on way to win #5

XFS: Bell dominates on way to win #5

Jim Harris 3 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 24 Views

(MRN) Christopher Bell is still perfect at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition.

Bell led 186 of 200 laps to win Saturday’s ROXOR 200 for his second consecutive win in as many series starts at the 1.058-mile track. It also marked his fifth win of the season.

“I just had a really good race car,” Bell said. “I’m very thankful to be driving these Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing. All of our partners, man, they just provide really fast race cars and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive them.

“It’s pretty good. This race track has been really good to us. It’s so, so fun to be able to drive for these guys.”

It was Bell’s 13th career series win.

“It’s a dream to race with this team because they make me look good,” Bell said.

Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Paul Menard rounded out the top five.

Chase Briscoe, Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson completed the first 10 finishers.

Jones and Bell won the race’s first two stages.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led
1 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 59 Running 186
2 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 47 Running 0
3 8 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 49 Running 0
4 11 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 48 Running 0
5 4 12 Paul Menard(i) Ford 200 0 Running 0
6 5 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 200 37 Running 0
7 9 8 Ryan Truex Chevrolet 200 39 Running 0
8 15 93 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 36 Running 1
9 6 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 38 Running 13
10 10 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 18: New Hampshire

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points
1 Tyler Reddick 3 13 15 3 812 0 3 18
2 Christopher Bell 5 11 12 3 756 -56 11 36
3 Cole Custer 5 11 12 5 736 -76 6 31
4 Justin Allgaier 0 8 10 0 666 -146 4 4
5 Austin Cindric 0 6 13 1 649 -163 1 1
6 Noah Gragson # 0 3 10 0 596 -216 1 1
7 Chase Briscoe # 0 7 13 0 568 -244 0 0
8 Michael Annett 1 5 12 1 567 -245 1 6
9 Justin Haley # 0 2 13 0 555 -257 1 1
10 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 2 10 0 531 -281 0 0
11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 8 0 499 -313 1 1
12 Brandon Jones 0 3 9 0 498 -314 1 1

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies drop final match-up with Bay Bears

(Tennessee Smokies game summary) The Tennessee Smokies (42-53, 9-17) faced the Mobile BayBears (40-53, 13-12) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.