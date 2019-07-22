XFS: Bell dominates on way to win #5

(MRN) Christopher Bell is still perfect at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition.

Bell led 186 of 200 laps to win Saturday’s ROXOR 200 for his second consecutive win in as many series starts at the 1.058-mile track. It also marked his fifth win of the season.

“I just had a really good race car,” Bell said. “I’m very thankful to be driving these Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing. All of our partners, man, they just provide really fast race cars and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive them.

“It’s pretty good. This race track has been really good to us. It’s so, so fun to be able to drive for these guys.”

It was Bell’s 13th career series win.

“It’s a dream to race with this team because they make me look good,” Bell said.

Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Paul Menard rounded out the top five.

Chase Briscoe, Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson completed the first 10 finishers.

Jones and Bell won the race’s first two stages.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 59 Running 186 2 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 47 Running 0 3 8 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 49 Running 0 4 11 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 48 Running 0 5 4 12 Paul Menard(i) Ford 200 0 Running 0 6 5 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 200 37 Running 0 7 9 8 Ryan Truex Chevrolet 200 39 Running 0 8 15 93 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 36 Running 1 9 6 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 38 Running 13 10 10 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 18: New Hampshire

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 3 13 15 3 812 0 3 18 2 Christopher Bell 5 11 12 3 756 -56 11 36 3 Cole Custer 5 11 12 5 736 -76 6 31 4 Justin Allgaier 0 8 10 0 666 -146 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 0 6 13 1 649 -163 1 1 6 Noah Gragson # 0 3 10 0 596 -216 1 1 7 Chase Briscoe # 0 7 13 0 568 -244 0 0 8 Michael Annett 1 5 12 1 567 -245 1 6 9 Justin Haley # 0 2 13 0 555 -257 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 2 10 0 531 -281 0 0 11 Ryan Sieg 0 2 8 0 499 -313 1 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 3 9 0 498 -314 1 1