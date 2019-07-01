Workforce analysis survey results to be unveiled during Workforce Summit July 18th

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting the East Tennessee Workforce Summit on Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. The one-day summit will position employers, education providers and policy makers to share their insights into how technology, automation, and generational trends will change the very nature of work and alter the skills needed in the modern workforce. The gap between workforce needs and workforce supply will be discussed and strategies to bridge the gap will be identified during the full day of panel discussions and speakers.

As a key part of the summit, Dr. Sharon Younger, President and Founder of Younger Associates will be reporting on the results of a workforce analysis survey the company conducted in Oak Ridge in the fall of 2018. Younger Associates is an economic research and strategic planning firm that provides services to businesses, economic development organizations and transportation agencies.

Younger will delve into the “hidden labor reserve” and associated components for new or expanding employers in Oak Ridge and provide fresh primary workforce insights.

The event will be held at Pollard Technology Conference Center at Oak Ridge Associated Universities, 210 Badger Avenue.

Cost to attend is $129. Members of the Oak Ridge Chamber may attend for $99. The educator rate is $49 and the student rate is $29. Chamber Millennium Partners will receive complimentary admission based on the level of sponsorship.

The summit sponsors are Oak Ridge Associated Universities, Oak Ridge Utility District and UCOR. Consolidated Nuclear Security is sponsoring the breakfast. Lindsey Wilson College, Roane State Community College and Pellissippi State Community College are sponsoring the afternoon break.

Bill Fox, Director of the Center for Business & Economic Research at the University of Tennessee and Sharon Younger, President of Younger Associates will be featured speakers at the summit.

To RSVP for the event and to see the up-to-date list of participating panelists, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org, click on the Calendar link and then the “East Tennessee Workforce Summit” event on the calendar. Sponsorship opportunities are available, as well as exhibit space. Contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or 865-483-1321 for additional information.