Woman jailed after high-speed chase, foot pursuit

A Heiskell woman was arrested Sunday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit with Anderson County deputies.

Deputy James Presson reported that just after noon Sunday, he was on routine patrol on Wallace Street in Andersonville when he spotted a black Honda Civic run a stop sign and noted that the light around the car’s licens eplate was not working. He initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled into the parking lot of a gas station on Andersonville Highway. However, instead of stopping for the deputy, the driver–later identified as 28-year-old Sheriann Turner–accelerated in an attempt to elude Presson. The pursuit wound its way at high speeds on to Wallace Street, then on to Mountain Road, before heading south on Norris Freeway. There, Presson discontinued the pursuit for safety reasns after Turner passed several vehicles on a double-yellow line going around a blind curve, almost striking an oncoming vehicle head-on, and putting the public in jeopardy.

Presson had dispatchers put out a Be On The Lookout–or BOLO–alert on the car, and a short time later, Deputy Zach Bates reported seeing the car turn into the parking lot of a church off of Raccoon Valley Road. When he confronted the suspect, Turner fled on foot, but was caught quickly by Bates and brought her back to the parking lot.

There, Turner demanded to speak with an attorney and refused to answer any questions, but deputies conducted an inventory of the car, finding numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia inside.

Turner was arrested and charged with two felonies–evading arrest and reckless endangerment–as well as a host of moving violations, and taken to the Anderson County Jail. She was also apprehended on an outstanding warrant.