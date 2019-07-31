Woman arrested after second woman struck by car

A Clinton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend’s sister with her car.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Cuzin Ray Lane shortly before 9 pm Tuesday, and when Deputy Kevin Thomas Thacker arrived, was met by the victim, Rebecca Cupp, who was holding her left arm at a 90-degree angle to her body and was “visibly injured,” according to the deputy’s report. She told Thacker that her brother’s girlfriend, the resident of the home identified as Megan Snyder, had been loading clothes that were to be donated to Goodwill into her car while they had a discussion in the driveway. Cupp stated that Snyder had thrown her brother’s truck keys into the weeds near the driveway, and Cupp asked where they had gone. As she looked for them, she was standing by the front driver’s side of Snyder’s car, when she was struck by the car as Snyder began to pull out. Cupp said she fell down onto her side and saw a tire coming toward her head. She was able to pull her head out of the way, according to the narrative, but her left arm was run over by the car, which left the scene.

Cupp’s brother, Royce Earley, corroborated her version of events, and a short time later, Snyder, described in the report as “visibly distraught,” returned to the scene. She told Thacker that the siblings had been banging on the hood of her car demanding to know where the keys were, and she denied any knowledge of their whereabouts. She told the deputy that she had returned after being notified that she had run over Cupp’s arm and that she had not wanted to hurt anyone.

Thacker reported that a large knot was visible on Cupp’s left wrist, as well as swelling on her forearm and a distinct tire tread mark. She was taken to the hospital by her brother for treatment of her injury after declining medical assistance at the scene. Snyder was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Anderson County Jail.