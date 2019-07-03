Where you can, cannot shoot fireworks

If you plan to shoot your own fireworks in celebration of Independence Day on Thursday, keep in mind that in some places, it is illegal to do that.

It is illegal to sell or shoot fireworks in the cities of Clinton, Oak Ridge and LaFollette as well as the rest of Anderson County. It is also impermissible in Knoxville and Knox County.

Outside LaFollette, fireworks can be shot in Campbell County and also in Morgan, Roane and Union counties, as well as inside the Kingston city limits.

If you are unsure of whether or not your city or county permits the personal discharge of fireworks, contact your local law enforcement agency or fire department.