Home / Community Bulletin Board / Where you can, cannot shoot fireworks

Where you can, cannot shoot fireworks

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

If you plan to shoot your own fireworks in celebration of Independence Day on Thursday, keep in mind that in some places, it is illegal to do that.

It is illegal to sell or shoot fireworks in the cities of Clinton, Oak Ridge and LaFollette as well as the rest of Anderson County. It is also impermissible in Knoxville and Knox County.

Outside LaFollette, fireworks can be shot in Campbell County and also in Morgan, Roane and Union counties, as well as inside the Kingston city limits.

If you are unsure of whether or not your city or county permits the personal discharge of fireworks, contact your local law enforcement agency or fire department.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

American Legion Post meeting July 8th

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, July …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.