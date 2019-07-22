Home / Community Bulletin Board / Wheat community the focus of Saturday event

Wheat community the focus of Saturday event

Jim Harris 3 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

Join a park ranger for a ranger led walk through the pre-Manhattan Project community of Wheat. Manhattan Project National Historical Park will present a free program on Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

The program will begin at Blair Road and the North Boundary Greenway. The walk will be about one and one half miles so wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water to drink. Stops will include “downtown” Wheat, George Jones Memorial Baptist Church, Roane College site and the Crawford Cumberland Presbyterian Memorial. There will be stories about the development and significance of each site.

Wheat is located on Blair Road 0.3 miles off of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. If you need directions, maps are available at the National Park desk in the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge or call (865) 482-1942.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Back-to-School time upon us

School is starting all across East Tennessee over the next few weeks. Clinton City Schools …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.