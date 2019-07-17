Home / Featured / Watch for delays on I-75N in Campbell

Watch for delays on I-75N in Campbell

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Drivers headed north on I-75 in Campbell County will likely encounter some delays while TDOT continues to work on a rock and mudslide that occurred during last week’s heavy roans. The right lane of I-75 north at mile marker 143 will likely be closed throughout the day with rolling roadblocks possible as well. The TDOT Smartway system indicates that work is expected to be wrapped up around 8:30 pm tonight.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell Commission concludes budget process

Monday night, the Campbell County Commission completed work on its budget for the 2019-2010 fiscal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.