Watch for delays on I-75N in Campbell

Drivers headed north on I-75 in Campbell County will likely encounter some delays while TDOT continues to work on a rock and mudslide that occurred during last week’s heavy roans. The right lane of I-75 north at mile marker 143 will likely be closed throughout the day with rolling roadblocks possible as well. The TDOT Smartway system indicates that work is expected to be wrapped up around 8:30 pm tonight.

