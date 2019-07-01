Volunteer Times: LaFollette property taxes to go up

According to the Volunteer Times, the LaFollette City Council, during a special-called Saturday afternoon meeting, voted 3-1 to pass a budget for the fiscal year that begins today that includes a 16-cent property tax rate increase.

The onlline publication reports that the state-certified tax rate had been set at $1.13 per $100 of assessed value following property value reappraisals, but that additional spending needs led Council members to adopt a budget with a tax rate of $1.29, effectively raising the tax rate by 16 cents.

Voting for the measure were Council members Bill Archer, Mark Hoskins and Lonnie Wilson. Voting against the budget and tax increase was Council member Ann Thompson.