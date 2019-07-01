Home / Local News / Volunteer Times: LaFollette property taxes to go up

Volunteer Times: LaFollette property taxes to go up

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

According to the Volunteer Times, the LaFollette City Council, during a special-called Saturday afternoon meeting, voted 3-1 to pass a budget for the fiscal year that begins today that includes a 16-cent property tax rate increase.

The onlline publication reports that the state-certified tax rate had been set at $1.13 per $100 of assessed value following property value reappraisals, but that additional spending needs led Council members to adopt a budget with a tax rate of $1.29, effectively raising the tax rate by 16 cents.

Voting for the measure were Council members Bill Archer, Mark Hoskins and Lonnie Wilson. Voting against the budget and tax increase was Council member Ann Thompson.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Workforce analysis survey results to be unveiled during Workforce Summit July 18th

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting the East Tennessee Workforce Summit on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.