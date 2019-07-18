UT Arboretum Society hosting Saturday hike

The UT Arboretum Society’s Third Saturday Hike for July will be held July 20th at the UT Arboretum.

Participants will meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, located at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m.

Hikers are encouraged to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

These hikes are designed to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated at you hike. This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required.

To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.