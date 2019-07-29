Home / Featured / USDA grant brings liver scanner to Jellico

USDA grant brings liver scanner to Jellico

The Tennessee Department of Health and Kentucky Department for Public Health are collaborating to highlight a new Hepatitis C treatment service, near the TN-KY state line. 

Sometimes called the “Silent Killer,” Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver infection that often goes undetected. In fact, 70-80% of acute infections have no symptoms, though many patients are at risk of developing chronic issues, including liver cancer.  

Dayspring Health has purchased a liver scanner through a USDA grant. Previously, patients had to travel to Lexington, Ky. or Knoxville, Tenn. to see a specialist and get a liver scan to start treatment.  

This Thursday, officials from the USDA, the Tennessee and Kentucky Health Departments, and Dayspring Health will host a ceremony to unveil the new device and discuss details of their new Hepatitis C treatment service at Dayspring’s Jellico location at 550 Sunset Trail, from 2 to 3 pm.

