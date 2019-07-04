UPDATE: AC Mayor vetoes budget, tax increase

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank has officially vetoed the budget approved by the Anderson County Commission.

The resolution setting county spending for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and the resolution increasing the tax levy by 18.25 cents were vetoed this week.

The County Commission will meet on Monday, July 15th, to vote on whether or not to override the Mayor’s veto. Previously, WYSH had reported that it would take a two-thirds majority vote to override the veto, but we have since been informed it will take only a simple majority of 9-7 to do that. We apologize for the error and regret any confusion.

The vote to accept the Budget Committee’s recommendation that included the tax hike was also 9-7. That vote, too, was vetoed. The resolutions vetoed this week were approved during the June 27th special called meeting.

Here is an email sent to WYSH by Mayor Frank on Wednesday, July 3rd that explains her reasons for issuing the veto.

“Procedurally, there was an error on the tax resolution, so I’ve been told that would need to be corrected. There is conflicting opinion on how that should be handled, so, without an official written legal opinion yet (and the clock ticking), the safest most secure way to address the deficiency would be to veto.

Secondly, there was a motion to approve the budget. During the meeting, a break was called and the tape was reviewed as Commissioner Mead argued that the budget was approved with the one motion—that is, the debate was that his motion meant there was no separate motion needed for approval of the appropriation resolution or approval of the tax resolution. A decision was made in conjunction with the Law Director that there should be separate motions. That happened. For that reason and that argument, the safest course of action was to veto that motion in case that same argument is resurrected that it was all approved in one bundled motion.

Lastly, the appropriation resolution. If I do not veto the appropriation resolution, it stands. If it stands, my action would be locking in the spending levels as approved. In other words, with an appropriation resolution locked in, when commission took back up the issue of the “incorrect” tax levy, my failure to veto would essentially be locking in a tax increase of 18.25 in order to match the appropriation resolution. How do you set a tax rate for less than the spending levels you’ve locked in? You can’t. That’s why I had to veto that resolution.

I hope this helps clarify. These combined vetoes remove any debate or controversy regarding the proper course of parliamentary action in addressing the improper tax resolution.”