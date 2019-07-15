TWRA investigating jet ski accident on Norris Lake

A Friday afternoon accident involving jet skis on Norris Lake in Campbell County sent one man to an area hospital with a serious leg injury, according to the TWRA.

According to investigators, two 31-year-old men from Huber Heights, Ohio–identified as Daniel Hester and David Weaver, had been riding separate jet skis behind a pontoon boat when the watercrafts collided. Weaver suffered what TWRA described as serious injuries to his lower left leg and had to be flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by LIFESTAR.

TWRA’s investigation into the cause of Friday’s crash is continuing.