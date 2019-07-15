Home / Featured / TWRA investigating jet ski accident on Norris Lake

TWRA investigating jet ski accident on Norris Lake

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

A Friday afternoon accident involving jet skis on Norris Lake in Campbell County sent one man to an area hospital with a serious leg injury, according to the TWRA.

According to investigators, two 31-year-old men from Huber Heights, Ohio–identified as Daniel Hester and David Weaver, had been riding separate jet skis behind a pontoon boat when the watercrafts collided. Weaver suffered what TWRA described as serious injuries to his lower left leg and had to be flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by LIFESTAR.

TWRA’s investigation into the cause of Friday’s crash is continuing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MECS: Kurt Busch outduels brother, grabs first win of 2019

(MRN) Kurt Busch got by his brother, Kyle, on the final lap in overtime to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.