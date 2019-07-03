Two injured, one arrested in Morgan crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one person was arrested on drug and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Morgan County on Monday.

The THP reports that 39-year-old Brandon Martin of Knoxville had been driving west on Knoxville Highway shortly after 4 pm Monday when his Mercury Grand Marquis crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup.

Martin and the driver of the pickup, Tania Jones of Petros, were both injured in the crash, although the report does not indicate the nature or severity of their injuries. The report does indicate, however, that Martin was charged with felony drug possession, first offense DUI and violating the implied consent law.