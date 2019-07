TVA to close one lane over Norris Dam Wednesday

TVA says that a routine bridge inspection will require a single lane closure on U.S. Highway 441 across Norris Dam on Wednesday, July 10. The lane will close at 10:30 am, and will reopen no later than 1 pm the same day.

Law enforcement officers will be on hand to direct traffic, but motorists should expect delays.

In a press release, TVA says that “Bridge inspections are a necessary part of ensuring these pieces of vital transportation infrastructure continue to operate safely.”