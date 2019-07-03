Home / Community Bulletin Board / Travelin’ McCourys, Circus No. 9 to appear in Oak Ridge

Travelin’ McCourys, Circus No. 9 to appear in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

(ORNL FCU press release) The Travelin’ McCourys and Circus No. 9 will perform on Saturday, July 13 for the next Summer Sessions concert event presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union. Summer Sessions is a free concert series for the community featuring bluegrass and American bands from throughout the region. The series kicked-off in June with performances by Jim Lauderdale and Steve Gulley and the New Pinnacle. 

Grammy® Award winners The Travelin’ McCourys bring excitement and energy to all their performances with their mix of traditional and progressive bluegrass music. East Tennessee’s own Circus No. 9 blurs the lines between bluegrass, jazz, and rock. The electrifying performances of The Travelin’ McCourys and Circus No. 9 are not to be missed! 

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and hosted from 6:00-9:00 PM at the outdoor pavilion at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors and Oak Ridge’s own Crafter’s Brew will be on-site. 

Future concerts will be held on the following Saturdays: 

  • August 17 featuring Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, along with Blue Moon Rising
  • September 14 featuring Molly Tuttle and the Alex Leach Band 

Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting www.ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

