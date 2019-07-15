Tonight’s the night: AC Commission to meet, talk taxes, budget, vetoes

The Anderson County Commission will meet tonight (Monday, July 15th) in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The main topic of discussion is expected to be whether or not to override Mayor Terry Frank’s veto of the county’s budget, which was passed on June 27th with an 18.25-cent property tax rate increase. The tax levy resolution has proven especially controversial, as it did not replace approximately 10.54 cents on the levy for debt service for the cities of Clinton and Oak Ridge.

Since the budget was passed in a 9-7 vote, public opposition has been loud and vehement, and several commissioners, as well as the mayor, have been poring over financial documents to try and find ways to cut spending and lower the amount of any proposed tax increase.

As an example, on our “Ask Your Neighbor” program this morning, Mayor Frank–who appeared alongside Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell–said she had found ways to cut money from the Election Commission’s budget since there are no county elections this fiscal year. Longtime Commissioner Robert McKamey said on Friday’s edition of “AYN” that he had found ways to cut the proposed tax increase all the way down to 9.5 cents.

The first order of business, though, will be the decision on whether or not to override the mayor’s veto. If the veto is overridden, officials will have to determine how to address the error in the tax levy resolution, and if it is not, they will then have to determine the best way forward on setting the budget. By statute, the county has until August 31st to adopt a budget and a tax rate before the state comes in and takes over the process.

The meeting begins at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse, and as always, will be televised on ACTV–Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99–in Anderson County if you are unable to attend in person.