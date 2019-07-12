Home / Local News / Thursday rain leads to leakage at OR court building

Thursday rain leads to leakage at OR court building

Jim Harris

Thursday’s torrential rainfall led to a leaky roof at the General Sessions Court Building in Oak Ridge, according to Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch.

Describing the leaks as a “nusiance,” Lynch says that one leak occurred in the office of the clerk and another in a hallway. No equipment or records were damaged by Thursday’s leaks. Lynch also stated that county building crews have repaired at least ten holes in the roof since problems were discovered last year, and that officials are continuing to explore options to eliminate all leakage.

The renovation of the building has proved to be somewhat controversial, as the problems with the roof were revealed only after the renovations began and some officials have questioned the price tag of the project, especially the estimated $450,000 cost to replace the roof on the aging building.

