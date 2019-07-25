Home / Featured / THP: Two injured in head-on crash Wednesday

THP: Two injured in head-on crash Wednesday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

A two-vehicle, head-on collision between a minivan and a dump truck on Wednesday morning injured two people and snarled traffic near Gibbs Ferry Park for several hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the accident was reported shortly after 8 am on Highway 61 near Old Tacora Hills Road, when 63-year-old Sharon Chambers of LaFollette had been headed east on 61. The report indicates that her 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a westbound dump truck driven by 52-year-old John Oblinger of Clinton.

The minivan ended up in a ditch, and both occupants–the driver Chambers and her passenger, 47-year-old Amy Bolton of LaFollette–were reported to have been injured. The report does not note the nature or severity of their injuries. Oblinger was not injured, according to the THP.

The accident report does state that all three individuals had been wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck and that no citations were issued nor any criminal charges filed.

The roadway was closed for several hours, into the early afternoon, while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Monday fire under investigation

A Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a vacant single-wide trailer on Leinart Lane near Rocky …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.