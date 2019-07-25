THP: Two injured in head-on crash Wednesday

A two-vehicle, head-on collision between a minivan and a dump truck on Wednesday morning injured two people and snarled traffic near Gibbs Ferry Park for several hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the accident was reported shortly after 8 am on Highway 61 near Old Tacora Hills Road, when 63-year-old Sharon Chambers of LaFollette had been headed east on 61. The report indicates that her 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a westbound dump truck driven by 52-year-old John Oblinger of Clinton.

The minivan ended up in a ditch, and both occupants–the driver Chambers and her passenger, 47-year-old Amy Bolton of LaFollette–were reported to have been injured. The report does not note the nature or severity of their injuries. Oblinger was not injured, according to the THP.

The accident report does state that all three individuals had been wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck and that no citations were issued nor any criminal charges filed.

The roadway was closed for several hours, into the early afternoon, while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.