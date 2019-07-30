Teacher Supply Depot set to help out AC, Clinton educators

The Teacher Supply Depot serving educators in the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems will open its doors to those public servants twice in the next few weeks. Teachers very often spend money out of their own pockets to ensure their classrooms have adequate supplies for the school year and the Teacher Supply Depot aims to take some of the burden off of them.

Over the past few weeks, collection boxes have been set up at Clinton City Hall, the Anderson County Courthouse and at the Anderson County Chamber office to accept donations of school supplies that will be distributed to teachers this Saturday, August 3rd, and Tuesday, August 13th. During last weekend’s state sales tax holiday, officials capped off the donation drive with a “Stuff the Bus” event at the Clinton Wal-Mart, hoping that people shopping for tax-free school supplies would also purchase extras to donate to the area’s teachers.

Teachers in the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems will be able to browse for needed supplies at no cost to them this Saturday, August 3rd from 8 to 11 am and again on Tuesday, August 13th from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. The Teacher Supply Depot is located on the campus of the Anderson County Career and Technical Center at 140 Maverick Circle in Clinton, behind Anderson County High School.

The Depot will also open two more times during the school year, once in October and again in January, so donations of school supplies or money to purchase those supplies are always welcome.

For more information, or to make a donation, call 865-457-4205 or email teachersupplydepot@acs.ac.

Below is a list of needed items, courtesy of the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools, and here is a link to their website for more information.

School begins in Clinton and Anderson County this Friday, August 2nd, with half days in each system.

Binder Clips Binders – 1” and 2” – White, Blue or Black Card Stock Colored Pencils Construction Paper Copy Paper – White Crayons Erasers Erasers for Dry Erase Boards Expo Dry Erase Markers Glue in Bottles Glue Sticks Hand Sanitizer Highlighters Kleenex/Tissues Labels (Various Sizes, Printer Friendly) Manilla Folders Manilla Paper Notebook Dividers Notebook Paper – Wide Ruled Paint Paper Clips Pencil Top Erasers Pencils Post-It Note Pads Poster Board Push Pins/Tacks Rubber Bands Scissors Sharpies Staples & Staplers Tape & Tape Dispensers Washable Markers