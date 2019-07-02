TDOT suspending lane closures for 4th

(TDOT press release) Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“It is estimated that 985,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projects a record breaking 48.9 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, a 4.1% increase from last year. An estimated 985,000 Tennesseans will travel during the holiday, with an estimated 892,000 driving to their destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.