TDOT planning bridge rehab project in Clinton, start date not announced

According to information provided to WYSH by Lynn Murphy on behalf of the city of Clinton, TDOT has accepted bids for a bridge rehabilitation project for bridge over Market Street on Seivers Boulevard (Highway 61).

Murphy says that at this time, TDOT has not announced when the project could begin, or how long it will take to complete, but does tell us that the work will focus on correcting some “structural issues” and replace damaged sidewalks.

When the work does begin, it will cause lane shifts and lane closures through all three phases of the project, and you can see the preliminary list of those on our website.

PHASE 1 – Shifts east bound traffic to the center of the bridge. A single 12’ wide lane for east bound traffic is utilized. Two 12’ wide lanes for west bound traffic remain.

PHASE 2 – The center of the bridge is closed, with a single 12’ wide lane for each direction utilized.

During both Phase 1 and 2, Market Street under the bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel.

PHASE 3 – Shifts west bound traffic to the center of the bridge. A single 12’ wide lane for west bound traffic is utilized. Two 12’ wide lanes for east bound traffic remain.



