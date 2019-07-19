TDLWD: Unemployment up slightly, but still low

Unemployment across Tennessee remains near its historic low, despite a slight increase to 3.4 percent in June, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

In a press release Thursday, state officials reported that June’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up 0.1 of a percentage point when comparing it to the previous month.

Year-to-year, however, TDLWD says unemployment is still 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the June 2018 rate.

Even with last month’s minor uptick in unemployment, Tennessee employers continue to add thousands of new workers to their payrolls. Total non-farm employment increased by 9,600 jobs between May and June of this year. The durable goods manufacturing, administrative/support/waste services and health care/social assistance sectors experienced the largest increases, according to the state.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Tennessee saw non-farm employment grow by 52,100 jobs in every corner of the state. Employers in the leisure/hospitality, trade/transportation/utilities and manufacturing sectors are responsible for creating the highest number of new jobs over the last year, according to Thursday’s report.

Across the United States, seasonally adjusted unemployment also increased in June. The national rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent.