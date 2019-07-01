TBI: School crime up, domestic violence crime down in 2018

(TBI press release) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two new studies today, detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of ‘School Crime 2018’:

· The overall number of offenses reported as having occurred on a school campus increased 13.9% from 2016 to 2018.

· Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense, at 37.6%.

· The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

· Females accounted for 53.3% of reported victims.

Among the findings of ‘Domestic Violence 2018’:

· A total of 73,568 offenses were reported as domestic-related in 2018, reflecting a decrease of 5.8% from 2017 to 2018.

· Of the reported domestic violence offenses, 49,455 of them were reported as Simple Assault.

· Females were three times more likely to be victimized than males, accounting for 71.1% of all reported domestic violence victims.

· Domestic violence was reported as a factor in 98 murders in 2018.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”

Both reports are now available for further review and download on the TBI’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/cjis-division/recent-publications.html.