Tennessee’s tax free weekend is almost here. The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 am on Friday, July 26th and continue through 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 28th.

During the tax free weekend, shoppers will not pay sales taxes on clothing items priced at $100 or less, school and/or art supplies priced at or below $100, or on computers priced at $1500 or less.

You can find a complete list of the items that will be tax-free by following this link.