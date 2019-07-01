Susan Diane Graham, age 43, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful mother and Mimi. Susan loved her grandchildren and her dogs, Chloe and Lily. After working very hard to get her nursing degree she worked as a RN on the pulmonary floor (5 West) at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She had many friends who were willing to help her in any way during her illness.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles Graham. She is survived by her mother, Marie Graham of Clinton, TN; daughter, Courtney Case and husband Kyle of Clinton, TN; brothers, Daniel Graham and wife Christy of Sevierville, TN, and Ric Graham and wife Teresa of Kingston, TN; grandchildren, Colby, Shae, and Kiri Case, nieces Alexis & Gabrielle Graham, niece Courtney Guthmiller and her child Cooper, & niece Savannah Graham and her child Austynn. She also leaves behind several friends and extended family.

Susan’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.