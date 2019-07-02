State now issuing RealID driver’s licenses

(TDOSHS) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division has begun issuing Real ID driver license and identification cards effective July 1, 2019. All driver services centers are equipped and ready to issue

the credentials to Tennesseans who decide to obtain the Real ID.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.

Beginning October 1, 2020, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft. This law is secure way for citizens to protect their identities.

Federal law requires that your first application to a Real ID compliant credential be made in person at one of our 44 driver services centers across the state. Customers must have a valid license and the proof of the following documents when applying for a Real ID:

• Proof to establish citizenship or legal presence

• Proof of your full Social Security Number

• Two proofs of Tennessee Residency

“This new initiative is another way to protect your identity,” Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Our department is committed to making sure our citizens are compliant with the federal law that will go into effect October 1, 2020. We are asking citizens to visit our driver services centers to get your Real ID credential in advance of that date.”

Tennesseans are not required to get a Real ID. You may have other identification forms such as a passport that will allow you to fly domestically.

For a full list of required documents visit www.tsa.gov. To learn more about Real ID and how it can benefit you, visit www.tnrealid.gov.