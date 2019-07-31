State grant awarded to LaFollette

State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers announced Tuesday that the city of La Follette will receive a $366,210 grant from TDOT for downtown revitalization. Specifically, according to a press release, the Transportation Alternatives Grant will fund Phase 3 construction of sidewalks along the west side of Indiana Avenue from North Tennessee Avenue to Beech Street. It will also include ADA compliant upgrades, brick stamp pavers, striping, pedestrian lighting and other pedestrian amenities to the area.

The Transportation Alternatives Grant Program began providing funds to local governments in 1991.