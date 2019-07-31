Home / Community Bulletin Board / Social Security Administration scam warning

Social Security Administration scam warning

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 66 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam involving people posing as employees of the Social Security Administration.

While the warning was delivered on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the message applies to everyone.

Authorities have recently have been made aware of citizens receiving telephone calls from people  claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. They are requesting personal information, or for you to return a telephone call, and that if you don’t, you will be arrested. This is a scam, do not give them personal information, and there is no concern of arrest.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates that scammers call thousands of Americans every day, looking to wangle personal information, steal benefits or both. It’s a common form of government impostor scam, in which fraudsters pose as government officials to get you to send money or give up personal and financial data for use in identity theft.
Warning Signs
* You get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to work for SSA. Except in rare circumstances, you will not get a call from Social Security unless you have already been in contact with the agency.
* The caller asks for your Social Security number — again, something an actual SSA employee wouldn’t do.
* A call or email threatens consequences, such as arrest, loss of benefits or suspension of your Social Security number, if you do not provide a payment or personal information.

