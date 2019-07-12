Home / Community Bulletin Board / Smokies to host Non-Profit Night

Smokies to host Non-Profit Night

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting a Non-Profit Night presented by Farris Motor Company on July 23rd.  

The night will allow youth teams, church groups, non-profit organizations, and more the chance to raise money for their organization. Each organization interested will be able to encourage supporters of their organization to purchase tickets for the Smokies game on July 23rd, and the organization will receive a portion of each ticket sold.  

All organizations or groups interested can contact the Smokies, and they will be given a promotional code for their supporters to purchase tickets with a portion of the tickets purchased with their respective promotional code will go back to benefit the organization.  

Non-Profit Night presented by Farris Motor Company allows organizations the opportunity to raise funds for their respective organization while also allowing their supporters to enjoy a Smokies game versus the Montgomery Biscuits.  

For more information, organization leaders can reach out to the Smokies at 865-286-2300. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

