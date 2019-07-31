Smokies’ rally falls short, win streak snapped

(Game summary by the Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (46-62, 13-25) let a late narrow lead slip away in a 6-5 loss against the Chattanooga Lookouts (47-60, 11-27) from AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Tuesday night. Jared Young gave the Smokies life with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth, but ultimately the rally would be one run short.

The Lookouts only needed three pitches to strike and put them ahead. Jose Siri started tonight’s game like he did last night: a lead off home run.

The lead did not hold for long, though. Adding his team leading 12th RBI of July and fourth of the series, Gioskar Amaya grounded out but managed to score Zach Davis to tie the game in the second inning.

Smokies starter RHP Alex Lange dealt a quality start by holding the Lookouts to two runs in six innings of work.

Against Chattanooga, Vimael Machin entered tonight with a .300 BA and 16 RBI and continued his dominance over the Lookouts by adding another RBI to his total. In the fourth, Machin pushed a deep fly ball to score Amaya on a sacrifice fly putting Tennessee ahead. The lead got stretched to 3-1 the very next batter when Jhonny Pereda lined a ball into left scoring Nico Hoerner.

The Lookouts added a run in the fifth via sacrifice fly from Alfredo Rodriguez to cut the deficit to one. In the eighth, the Lookouts poured four runs across the plate to regain the lead and take control of the game. An RBI-double from Stuart Fairchild tied the game at 3-3. After a sacrifice fly from Jonathan India to put the Lookouts up 4-3, Tyler Stephenson put the exclamation point on in the inning with a two-run homer off RHP Oscar De La Cruz (L, 4-5).

A two-out rally in the top of the ninth gave the Smokies life to keep this game alive. On the first pitch he saw, Jared Young blasted a deep home run to bring the Smokies within one. However, Lookouts LHP Juan Martinez (S, 7) killed any chance of a successful Smokies rally by striking out Christian Donahue to win the game.

Lookouts RHP Ryan Nutof (W, 2-0) tossed a hitless frame to collect the win for Chattanooga.

The Smokies play their final game in Chattanooga of the season on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:15 pm EDT. Smokies start RHP Erick Leal (1-2, 5.91) in the series finale as the Lookouts counter with RHP Ryan Lillie (1-4, 8.39).