Smokies lose series opener at Montgomery

(Thursday) The Tennessee Smokies (39-45, 6-9) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (52-33, 8-7) 3-0 at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. Chicago Cubs No. 1 prospect Nico Hoerner, who returned to the lineup after missing over two months due to a hairline fracture in his wrist, singled in his first at bat and ended the game going 1-for-4.

Montgomery posted three runs in the bottom of the third inning and then let their pitching take care of the rest. Biscuits starter RHP Sam McWilliams (W, 6-3) tossed seven shutout innings while sitting down seven batters.

As for the Biscuits offense, Brett Sullivan led off the third with a double to set up Vidal Brujan who slapped his first homer of the season to put the Biscuits up 2-0. Jesus Sanchez tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly scoring Taylor Walls who doubled earlier.

RHP Cory Abbott (L, 5-5) recovered well after giving up three earned runs in the third. All three hits Abbott surrendered came in the third inning. The Cubs No. 9 prospect added his fifth quality start to his resume, as well. The Smokies team leader in strikeouts added eight more to his season total, raising it to 95.

Both sides dominated from the mound, facing the minimum number of batters a combined nine times. The Smokies pitching duo struck out 11 batters with RHP Oscar De La Cruz adding three Ks of his own in relief.

In the Smokies ninth, Connor Myers singled to lead off the top of the frame, adding the team’s fourth hit. The rally did not catch wind, though as LHP Dalton Moats (S, 4) retired the next three batters to earn the save.

The two sides continue their six-game series tonight at 7:35 pm EDT from Montgomery. Due to RHP Tyson Miller being called up to Triple-A Iowa, the Smokies pitcher is TBD. LHP Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.92) gets the ball for Montgomery.