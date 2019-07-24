Smokies fall to Biscuits, 2-1, in pitchers’ duel

(Game summary provided by Tennessee Smokies) Dominant pitching carried the Montgomery Biscuits (63-37, 19-11) to a 2-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (43-56, 10-20) on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

Biscuits’ LHP Josh Fleming (W, 9-4) hurled his first ever nine inning complete game. The former 5th round selection gave up one run on six hits while punching out five batters en route to a career best outing.

New Smoky Zach Davis refused to slow down on the base paths. In the second, Davis lined a ball to right field and wheeled himself to third. He tacked on his eleventh run in his tenth start after Gioskar Amaya hit a ground ball fielder’s choice RBI to put the Smokies on the board first.

Montgomery responded during their next at bat. RHP Cory Abbott (L, 5-7) opened up the third frame with four straight balls to Thomas Milone, giving up a leadoff walk. Vidal Brujan presented the Biscuits a 2-1 lead when he homered to right field. Abbott finished the start tossing five, two-run innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

Pitching and defense took control of the game after a few early runs. Montgomery managed to pull off two double plays including an unassisted double play from first baseman Tristan Gray who ran down Amaya going home and then Connor Myers attempting to advance to third.

In relief for Tennessee, LHP Luis Lugo allowed one base runner in his three hitless innings. RHP Michael Rucker added a perfect inning of his own to keep his side in it.

Today will feature a doubleheader as a make-up from Monday’s rain out. Battling game one for the Smokies is RHP Thomas Hatch (4-10, 4.80) against RHP Paul Campbell (5-2, 3.06) at 5:30 pm EDT from Smokies Stadium. After 30 minutes of the completion of game one, both clubs look to their bullpen in game two.