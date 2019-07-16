Smokies fall to BayBears, 6-3

(Game summary courtesy of Tennessee Smokies) RHP Cory Abbott’s season high seven innings for the Tennessee Smokies (42-52, 9-16) was not enough to fend off a late rally by the Mobile BayBears (39-53, 12-12) in a 6-3 loss at Smokies stadium Monday night.

Abbott was electrifying in his 18th start of the season for the Smokies. The Southern League All-Star pitched a full seven innings for the first time in 2019 and only gave up one run on two hits. He picked up his sixth quality start of the season and improved his home earned run average to 2.46 in nine starts.

Abbott downed the BayBears 1-2-3 in three straight innings to start the game before giving up the first hit and run in the fourth. Brandon Marsh broke the tie with a line drive solo home run to left field to get Mobile on the board first.

BayBears starter RHP Jeremy Beasley was equally impressive. He worked 5.1 innings and gave up just one run on four hits in a no decision. The only trouble he ran in to came in the sixth frame. To lead off the inning for the Smokies, Connor Myers launched his third home run of the season to tie the game one apiece.

Mobile was able to get the best of RHP Allen Webster (L, 0-1) who entered in relief in the eighth inning. Five straight BayBears rattled off a base hit to tally three total runs in the inning. Roberto Baldoquin singled in Zane Gurwitz to break the tie, Marsh brought in two more runs from his third extra-base hit of the night. On the night, Marsh tallied three hits and three RBIs for Mobile.

The Smokies fought back in the eighth to plate a run of their own. Zach Davis reached and stole second after being hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Vimael Machin ripped a double off RHP Luis Pena (W, 2-0) to cut the BayBears lead down to 4-2. Davis now has reached base and scored a run in all five games since joining the Smokies on 7/11.

Mobile added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth thanks to RBI singles from both Gurwitz and Baldoquin to extend their lead. Ian Rice pushed back in the ninth with a sacrifice fly RBI to the score Charcer Burks, however RHP Joe Gatto (S, 2) suppressed any further damage by retiring the side and sealing a 6-3 win for Mobile.

The series finale between the Smokies and the BayBears is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 EDT. RHP Erick Leal (1-0, 1.80) will make his second start since joining the Smokies on 7/7, while RHP Zack Kelly (1-5, 4.24) will get the ball for Mobile.