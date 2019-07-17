Home / Local News / Smoke damage forces mother, son from home after fire

Jim Harris

No one was injured, but smoke damage from what is believed to have been an accidental electrical fire did force one family to find other lodging on Monday night, according to a report from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Gabriel Matthew Collins responded to 206 White Oak Road in Heiskell at around 8 pm Monday after receiving a call from dispatchers, who reported that everyone had made it safely out of the home. When Collins arrived, he reported what he described as a “vast amount of smoke” billowing from the home, and soon thereafter, was joined on scene by crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters were able to douse the flames in relatively short order and both of the people inside the home, Teresa Adams and her son, Ronald Thompson, declined medical attention at the scene.

Ms. Adams told Deputy Collins that she had been lying in bed when her son told her that the electricity had just gone out and that he could see and smell smoke inside the residence. As they left the home, they reported seeing a small fire coming from the southwest corner of the house, and that Thompson and a man who lives in another house on the same property, had tried to put it out with fire extinguishers and water to no avail.

Fire officials determined that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature, according to the deputy’s report, which also indicates that the house was not able to be immediately occupied due to the smoke damage. The Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary lodging and other needs.

