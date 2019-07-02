Shirley Ruth Wilson, age 71 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence. Shirley was born January 24, 1949 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Leonard and Helen Jackson McCoy. She was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved Gatlinburg, shopping, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brothers: David and Danny McCoy.

Survivors:

Son Tony Hembree of Lake City

Daughters Misty Hembree of Lake City

Michelle Hembree of Lake City

6 Grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and acquaintances.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, July 5, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.