Secrecy, spies focus of Saturday event in Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will present a program about secrecy, security, and spies on Saturday, July 20. The program is scheduled from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Gatehouse in Oak Ridge.

The program will give visitors some insight to what life was like in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project with all the security, the need for secrecy, and the worry of spies, and is free and open to the public. Officials do say that parking is limited, and ask attendees to try to carpool if possible.

The Gatehouse is located just past the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Westover Drive. For more information, visit the National Park Service desk in the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge or call (865) 482-1942.

You can visit the Manhattan Project National Historical Park website for more information about the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm. Follow the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Manhattan ProjectNPS, on Twitter at MnhtnProjectNPS, or on Instagram at manhattanprojectnps.