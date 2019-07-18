Second Bull Run meeting Thursday

TVA will be holding its second open house where citizens can learn more about the planned closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton later this evening.

The meeting Thursday, July 18th at Claxton Elementary School will be held from 5 to 7 pm.

Attendees will see the presentation that was shared with public officials and the media during recent lunch-and-learn, and media briefing events. They will also be able to ask questions of the TVA staff in attendance in an open house format. There will also be information about the ongoing Environmental Investigation Plan and current schedule for environmental studies at the Bull Run site.