Safe boating stressed over holiday, all year round

TWRA reminds everyone that the Independence Day weekend is one of the, if not the, biggest boating weekends of the year. With that in mind, here are some safety tips to keep everyone on your vessel–big or small–safe over the holiday, and throughout the boating season.

All children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a Coast Guard approved PFD while on the open deck of a recreational boat except when anchored, moored, or aground. There are four basic things you should keep in mind about your personal flotation devices.

First, you must have one wearable device of the appropriate size on board for each person in the boat or each person being towed. (This applies to rowboats, sailboats, canoes and rafts as well as motorboats.)

Second, each device must be kept readily accessible. They should not be hidden below deck or stored in plastic bags. They should be worn or at least be close at hand where they can be reached quickly in an emergency.

Third, each device must be Coast Guard approved and bear the approval stamp and number.

Fourth, each device must be in good condition and be of the appropriate size for the person intended to wear it. The straps must be firmly affixed, there should be no rips, tears or holes which will affect the operating efficiency of the device, and there should be no leaks in the plastic bags containing the flotation material (this can be checked by squeezing each bag and listening for escaping air.)

Before Leaving

Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.

Check weather forecasts.

Ventilate bilges before starting engine.

Be sure your boat is basically equipped.

Young Operators

Any Tennessee resident born after January 1, 1989 must have in their possession a TWRA-issued card showing proof of successful completion of the TWRA administered boating safety exam if operating alone.

Persons under 12 years old may not operate a powered boat of more than 8.5 horsepower unless accompanied by an adult who can take immediate control of the vessel.

If the accompanying adult (18 yrs. or older) is born after January 1, 1989, then he/she must have the boating safety certification card onboard.

Boating under the influence

It is unlawful to operate any sail or powered vessel while under the influence of intoxicants or drugs. Here are some important facts to consider.

Implied Consent

All persons operating a sail or powered vessel have given their implied consent to chemical tests to determine the alcohol or drug content of their blood. Failure to consent to testing is a separate offense and may result in suspension of vessel operating privileges for six months.

Presumption of Guilt

A vessel operator whose BAC tests show .08% or greater by weight, of alcohol shall constitute a violation of this statute and is presumed under the influence and his or her ability to operate a vessel is impaired.

Blood-Alcohol Test Required

Blood-alcohol content may be taken from all operators involved in an accident where death or serious injury occurred.

Penalties

Conviction for operating under the influence will result in fines of up to $2,500 on the first offense, $2,500 on the second offense and $5,000 for the third offense. A jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days may also be imposed for any conviction and operating privileges may be suspended from one to ten years. Additional federal penalties may also be charged.

No Wake (Idle Speed) Areas

Unless otherwise marked, all vessels operating within 300 feet of a commercial boat dock must do so at a slow wake speed regardless of whether or not the area is marked by buoys.

“No wake” is defined as a vessel traveling at or below idle speed, or at such speed that the boat or its wake (waves) is not sufficient to cause possible injury or damage to other persons, boats, or property.

For a complete list of TWRA boating rules and regulations, click on this link to TWRA’s website.