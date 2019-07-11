Rocky Top man out on bond on a child abuse charge faces new charges

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that a Rocky Top man who had been out on a $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated child abuse was arrested again on new charges on Monday.

22-year-old Cameron Beard was charged Monday night with aggravated assault, domestic assault, animal cruelty and with preventing one from making an emergency call following an incident over the weekend.

The alleged assault occurred in the Dutch Valley area as Beard was a passenger in the victim’s car. The woman told Deputy Tyler Culver that Beard had struck her several times, and that when she tried to call 911, he took her cell phone and smashed it. After the phone was destroyed, she told Culver that Beard had hit her harder and then choked her 4-month-old puppy. The woman was checked at the scene by paramedics but refused further treatment, and the dog is said to be OK.

Culver obtained warrants for Beard’s arrest early Monday morning and deputies located him and arrested him without incident later that evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in cusody on bonds totaling $76,000.

He was indicted last year on one count of child abuse and neglect and two counts of abuse of a child under the age of 8 years old in connection to an incident that occurred in March of 2018. That case began after emergency crews responded to a call of an unresponsive infant, and found Beard at the home. The child suffered a brain injury, for which she was treated at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and when announcing his indictment in October, District Attorney General Dave Clark said that she was “doing better” at the time.

In a Facebook post announcing Beard’s arrest, Sheriff Russell Barker says that “Anderson County is safer today with Beard in jail. This case is a great example of how hard our deputies work and the passion they have for making Anderson County safe. The work of Deputy Culver and all involved should be commended.”.