Rock slide repairs still causing delays

Jim Harris Local News

Traffic on I-75 North in Campbell County will remain affected by work to repair a rock slide that occurred following heavy rainfall last week near mile marker 143.

Work to shore up the slope has caused the right lane of I-75 North near the slide site to be closed each day this week, and the TDOT Smartway website says that lane will be closed until approximately 8 pm Friday.

The closure has resulted in long delays and traffic jams that have extended into Anderson County and also caused a heavy influx of traffic on surface streets, especially in places like Caryville and LaFollette.

