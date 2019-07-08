Home / Obituaries / Rita Back Summers (McCarty), age 67, of Clinton

Rita Back Summers (McCarty), age 67, of Clinton

Rita Back Summers (McCarty), age 67, of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home in Clinton.  She loved her family, children and grandchildren.  Rita enjoyed  gardening and her flowers.  She was a person of faith and was a member of New York Avenue Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN.

Rita is preceded in death by her father, Frederick Back; and husband, Lee Roy “Hot Shot” Summers. 

She is survived by her mother, Volena Back of Clinton, TN; husband, Clayton McCarty of Clinton, TN; daughters, Kelly Davis of Clinton, TN, Angela Page (Randy) of Clinton, TN, and Amie Davis of Clinton, TN; brother, Steve Back (Kim) of Clinton, TN; sister, Peggy Back (Donald Hight) of Powder Springs, GA; grandchildren, Alexus Lamb, Blake Daugherty, Buddy Page, Jackson Davis, and Jordan Page; nephews, Josh Fowler, and Justin Fowler; niece, Natosha Ledbetter.  Rita also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

At Rita’s request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, TN

Rita’s family and friends will have a graveside service for her at 11:00am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.  Rita’s funeral procession from the mortuary going to the cemetery will leave no later than 10:30am.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

