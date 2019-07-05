Home / Obituaries / Richard Randall Burkhart, age 63 of Andersonville

Richard Randall Burkhart, age 63 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Richard Randall Burkhart, age 63 of Andersonville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 3, 2019.  He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.  Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia June Burkhart of Maynardville; father, Ellis Richard Burkhart of North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Janie Burkhart; daughter, Angela (Billy) Wilkerson; step daughter, Ashley (Paul) Langlois; granddaughters, Kaylee Wilkerson, Delana Raby, Ella Langlois, Gracelynn Barbee; brother, David (Vickie) Burkhart; sister, Rhonda Burkhart; special nephew, Dusty (Sarah) Burkhart; a host of other nieces and nephews, father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Ridenour; brother-in-law, Bill Ridenour; sister-in-law, Maria (Leo) Elliott; special aunts, Helen Roberts and Linda Ault.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Steve Ailor and Dusty Burkhart officiating.  His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Shirley Ruth Wilson, age 71 of Lake City

Shirley Ruth Wilson, age 71 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 29, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.