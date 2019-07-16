Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: TVA Bull Run Open House #1 tonight in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

TVA will be holding the first of two open houses where citizens can learn more about the planned closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton later this evening.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday at the Oak Ridge YWCA (located at 1606 Oak Ridge Turnpike), with a second meeting Thursday, July 18th at Claxton Elementary School (located at 2218 Clinton Highway). Both meetings will be held from 5 to 7 pm.

Attendees will see the presentation that was shared with public officials and the media during recent lunch-and-learn, and media briefing events.  They will also be able to ask questions of the TVA staff in attendance in an open house format.  There will also be information about the ongoing Environmental Investigation Plan and current schedule for environmental studies at the Bull Run site.

