Reminder: CCSO seeking school supply donations

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual “Fill the Van” school supply drive and “Back to School Bash” distribution. 

Deputies are looking for donations of all kinds of school supplies, including pencils, paper, composition books, crayons, pencil top erasers, folders, glue, safety scissors and money that will be used to fill in any gaps in the donations.

You can drop off your items at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 4:30 pm. In addition, school supplies can be dropped off at the Walmart in Jacksboro this Friday and Saturday, July 26th & 27th, and next Friday and Saturday, August 2nd & 3rd, from noon to 6 pm each day.

School supplies will be given away during an event at the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 9th, from 5 to 8 pm, and again on Saturday, August 10th at Heritage Plaza in Jellico from 10 am to 12 noon.

